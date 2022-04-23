Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $201,867 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 610.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

