Mizuho Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.41.

ACAD stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,972,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $16,742,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

