Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,371,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,119 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
TAP traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.77. 1,147,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,679. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.