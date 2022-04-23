Monetta Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,000 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in XPeng by 75.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after buying an additional 634,566 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in XPeng by 12.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in XPeng by 426.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after buying an additional 592,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 23.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.87. 7,970,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,306,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 6.48. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

