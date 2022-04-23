Monetta Financial Services Inc. Invests $605,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Twitter by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Twitter by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of TWTR traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,504,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,209,563. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.