Monetta Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.1% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.44.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $13.26 on Friday, hitting $351.18. 2,968,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

