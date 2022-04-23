Monetta Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.19. 1,183,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

