Moonriver 1-Day Volume Tops $12.59 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $54.38 or 0.00136907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $215.40 million and $12.59 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00047849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.51 or 0.07446009 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,715.67 or 0.99990680 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,311,944 coins and its circulating supply is 3,961,156 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.