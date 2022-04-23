M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

