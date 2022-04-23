M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $851.06.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $12.22 on Friday, hitting $745.41. 312,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $722.90 and a 200 day moving average of $759.93. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

