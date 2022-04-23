M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $150,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after buying an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded down $13.68 on Friday, hitting $264.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.28. The company has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $238.32 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.