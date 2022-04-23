M&T Bank Corp Buys 12,922 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.24% of Stericycle worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 321,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.