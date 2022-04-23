M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,616 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $78,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.95. 2,016,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,458. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.22 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

