M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $59,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 1,954,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,889. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.