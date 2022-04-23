M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $92,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

American Tower stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.90. 1,664,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.