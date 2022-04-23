M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.08. 723,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.