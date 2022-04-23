M&T Bank Corp Has $10.64 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

CTSH stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

