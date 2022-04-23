M&T Bank Corp Has $11.15 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,849,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.97. 629,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,630. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

