M&T Bank Corp Has $13.16 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.72. 1,467,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,764. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.89 and a one year high of $533.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.