M&T Bank Corp Has $157.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $157,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 2,839,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.