M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

