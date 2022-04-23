M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,334 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,441,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $16,420,746,000. Prysm Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $654,802,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $369,088,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $48,731,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $13,795,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down 0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,670,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,504,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 32.40 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 83.59.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

