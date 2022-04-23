M&T Bank Corp Purchases 16,613 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $249,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.91. 3,135,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,099. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.42 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

