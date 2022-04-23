M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,474 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $102,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.52. 1,622,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.