M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $46,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,976. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.07 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

