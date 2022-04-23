M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,456 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 3,977,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

