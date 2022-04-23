M&T Bank Corp Sells 52,251 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,251 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

