M&T Bank Corp Sells 664 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PPG Industries by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,543. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.