M&T Bank Corp Sells 788 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. 1,285,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

