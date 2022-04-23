Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.90.

MTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE MTL traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.04. 438,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.36. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

