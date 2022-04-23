Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.90.

TSE MTL opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

