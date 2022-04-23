Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $166.85. 830,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,175. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.