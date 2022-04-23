Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 182131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NPSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Naspers has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

