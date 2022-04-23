National Bank Financial Boosts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to C$47.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,616,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 415,090 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

