National Bank Financial Trims iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Target Price to C$88.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.28.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.