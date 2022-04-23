National Bankshares Boosts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$8.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.64.

BTO opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.18.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer acquired 58,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$340,898.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,363,910.18. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,184.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

