National Bankshares Trims Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.90 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.04.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$186,900.00. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,549,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,546,926.41. Insiders sold 535,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,696 over the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

