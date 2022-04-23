National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.