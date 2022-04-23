Neblio Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $349,614.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Neblio has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $349,614.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046020 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005541 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,134,701 coins and its circulating supply is 18,895,841 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

