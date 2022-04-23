Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Nephros has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.