Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.78

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 19198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Nerdy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of -0.37.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.