Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $355.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $210.05 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.29 and a 200 day moving average of $505.03.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

