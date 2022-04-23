Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $342.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.31.

NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $210.05 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

