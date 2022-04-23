Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.29 and its 200 day moving average is $505.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 12 month low of $210.05 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

