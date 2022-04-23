Netlist (NLST) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) is one of 163 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Netlist to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million $4.83 million 428.93 Netlist Competitors $3.68 billion $746.03 million 22.07

Netlist’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Netlist and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist Competitors 2295 9096 16539 684 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 43.96%. Given Netlist’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34% Netlist Competitors -23.21% 2.02% 2.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist’s rivals have a beta of 4.16, meaning that their average share price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netlist rivals beat Netlist on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Netlist Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

