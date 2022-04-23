Neutrino Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

