Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $71.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.52. 12,371,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

