Newmont (TSE:NGT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$119.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$107.00.

NGT stock opened at C$94.80 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$66.25 and a 12-month high of C$108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The company has a market cap of C$75.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.43.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.22 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

