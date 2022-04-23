NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Hits $2.86 Million

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $139.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.00265749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001394 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.