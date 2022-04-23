NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Stock Price Up 17.1%

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 119,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 41,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm has a market cap of C$11.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking. It also provides NexJ Nudge-AI, a suite of digital assistants that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing for advisors and relationship managers.

